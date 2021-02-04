Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Fox would play in an All-Star game if selected

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox believes it is "stupid" to hold an NBA All-Star game amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports suggest external-link the game could be arranged to be played on 7 March in Atalanta.

"If we have to wear a mask and do all of this for a regular game, then what's the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?" said Fox, 23.

"Obviously, money makes the world go round, so it is what it is."

However, Fox, who was speaking after Sacramento's 116-111 win over Boston Celtics, would play in an All-Star game if picked.

"You know you get fined," he added.

"If you're supposed to be in it and you're not hurt and you decide not to play, that's a hefty fine, so I would play in it."