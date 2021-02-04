Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Temi Fagbenle took 13 rebounds in GB's defeat by Belarus

Great Britain's women's hopes of making the 2021 EuroBasket Finals will depend on results in other groups after their 67-57 defeat by Belarus in Riga.

GB can now finish second at best in the group, with only five of nine second-placed teams sure to qualify.

Temi Fagbenle led GB with 23 points and Karlie Samuelson added 12 of her own in the 10-point defeat.

The team, who finished fourth in 2019, is aiming to reach the EuroBasket Finals for the second successive time.

Belarus suffered a shock defeat to Poland the day before, offering GB an unexpected chance to qualify as group winners and in the opening quarter, Fagbenle paced the team with 10 of the 12 points they scored, then stayed on the bench for the start of the second.

Samuelson hit all of her 12 points in that quarter, including two three-pointers, as GB trailed by a single point at half-time.

Simpson's injection of pace early in the third quarter gave GB a 45-40 lead but veteran Belarusian centre Anastasiya Verameyenka showed her experience to keep her team in contention.

She hit a three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter and when Katsiyarina Snytsina added another, Belarus had a 10-point lead. GB, who scored only six points in the final period, added just two points in the last five and a half minutes of the game.

"They're a very experienced team who guarded us well and took away the things we're good at," said GB's Chantelle Handy. "Only scoring six points in the last quarter is not good enough at this level."

Her team must wait to see if they can qualify among the best second-placed teams, with games in all other the groups being played on Thursday and Saturday.