Head coach Mark Keenan will lead the Ireland men's team at the FIBA European Championships this summer

Basketball Ireland has been forced to "formally cease" the 2020-21 season due to the continuing restrictions brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic.

A planned return to training on 1 February was not possible with the Republic of Ireland under Level 5 restrictions until 5 March.

It is hoped restrictions will ease before Ireland participate in the FIBA European Championships this summer.

The 2021-22 season is scheduled to commence in September.

"While this is disappointing to announce the end of our normal 2020-21 season, we hold out hope that we can get some competitive basketball underway during the summer months," said Basketball Ireland general secretary Bernard O'Byrne.

"We will come through this together," said Basketball Ireland chairman Paul McDevitt.

"Basketball Ireland would like to take this opportunity to again thank the Government and Sport Ireland for the financial and logistical support we have received in 2020 and will receive in 2021 to keep our sport alive."