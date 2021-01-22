Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James (second left) has won four NBA championships

LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won 113-106 at the Milwaukee Bucks to stay unbeaten on the road this season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made seven three-pointers for the NBA champions and forward Anthony Davis had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.

Victory saw the Lakers, who are now a franchise-best 8-0 on the road, retake top spot in the Western Conference.

"Our motivation was not losing two in a row tonight," said Davis, referring to the Lakers' home defeat by Golden State Warriors.

Also in the Western Conference, Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-118. It was the Jazz's seventh consecutive victory and lifted them into second place, above the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors, meanwhile, came back down to earth as they slumped to a 119-104 defeat by the New York Knicks.

The San Francisco franchise had overcome the Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs in the previous week, but were undone by five Knicks starters who managed double points. RJ Barrett was the pick of the bunch as he recorded a career-best 28 points.

The Warriors' Stephen Curry scored 30 points, but managed only five three pointers from 14 attempts.