Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Caris LeVert made 12 appearances for Brooklyn Nets this season before his trade to Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert says his trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Indiana Pacers could save his life after a medical revealed a tumour on his left kidney.

LeVert's move was part of a multi-team deal that also saw James Harden join Brooklyn from the Houston Rockets.

A routine MRI scan of his back revealed the tumour, with more tests needed to determine whether it is cancerous.

"I'm definitely humbled to know that this trade could have possibly saved me in the long run," he said.

LeVert, 26, said he had not experienced any pain or symptoms and felt "100% healthy" playing for the Nets this season.

He is unable to play for his new side the Pacers until the issue is resolved.

"The most important thing is to get my body healthy and make sure I live a long life," LeVert added.

"I want to play as soon as possible. I'm a competitor, I love to play the game. But making sure I'm good health-wise is most important."