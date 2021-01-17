NBA: Kevin Durant and debutant James Harden star in Brooklyn Nets win
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Kevin Durant and debutant James Harden starred as the Brooklyn Nets claimed their third consecutive win with a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Durant scored a season-high 42 points to set a new franchise record of at least 25 points in nine straight matches.
Harden, who joined from the Houston Rockets this week, added a 32-point triple-double in his first appearance.
However, Kyrie Irving was missing for a sixth game for personal reasons.
Irving was fined $50,000 (£37,000) by the NBA on Friday after attending a crowded indoor party without wearing a mask.
Pacers join Harden deal
Harden moved to the Nets from Houston as part of an initial three-team deal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That became a four-team deal on Saturday when further moves involving the Indiana Pacers were officially announced.
Nets guard Caris LeVert - originally announced by the Nets as moving to Houston - has now joined the Pacers, who have sent two-time All Star Victor Oladipo to Houston.
However, Indiana say LeVert will be sidelined indefinitely after a small mass was found on his left kidney during a medical examination. The outfit said their new signing will have further tests.
Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points as the San Antonio Spurs secured a 103-91 home win over the Houston Rockets.
The Detroit Pistons earned their first away win of the campaign with a 120-100 victory over the Miami Heat, as Jerami Grant scored 29 points.
Norman Powell made six three-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-113, while Ja Morant returned from an eight-game absence to score 17 points as the Memphis Grizzlies edged past the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104.
Damian Lillard sunk 36 points as the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the Atlanta Hawks 112-106.
