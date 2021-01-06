NBA: LeBron James and Anthony Davis shine as Lakers top Western Conference
Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win at the Memphis Grizzlies.
James also had 11 rebounds and seven assists for the defending champions, who won their fourth straight game.
Memphis led 71-67 at the start of the fourth quarter before the Lakers moved ahead for good with 4:22 remaining.
The Lakers now lead the Western Conference as the Los Angeles Clippers lost 116-113 to the San Antonio Spurs.
The Lakers now have six wins and two losses, while their city rivals slipped to a five-and-two record after Patty Mills scored 27 points off the bench to help the Spurs snap a four-game losing streak.
The Utah Jazz are now four-and-three after the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a wire-to-wire 130-96 victory in New York.
Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in three quarters as the Nets played without Kevin Durant, who will be out for at least a week due to Covid-19 protocols after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
The Chicago Bulls are level with the Nets in the Eastern Conference - both with four wins and four defeats - after a 111-108 win at the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Bulls only used nine players - with four out due to Covid-19 - but Coby White led seven of the side in double figures with 21 points, before Carmelo Anthony misfired on a three-pointer to tie it for the Trail Blazers with 2.7 seconds left.
Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-116.