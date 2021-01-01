NBA: Phoenix Suns beat Utah Jazz to go 4-1, Philadelphia 76ers beat Orlando Magic
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Devin Booker scored 25 points and made seven assists as his Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz and moved to 4-1 for the first time since 2009.
Team-mates Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges had 16 points each in a 106-95 win in the Western Conference.
Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets earned their first victory of the season with James Harden netting 33 points in a 122-119 win over the Sacramento Kings.
John Wall added 22 points in his first game after a two-year injury lay-off.
In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers won 116-92 at the previously unbeaten Orlando Magic with Joel Embiid and Seth Curry, the younger brother of Stephen, both scoring 21 points.
The 76ers and Magic now both have a 4-1 record at the top of the standings, along with the Indiana Pacers who inflicted a second straight loss on the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-99.
Toronto Raptors ended their three-game winless start by beating the New York Knicks 100-83, while the Chicago Bulls lost four players - including Finnish star Lauri Markkanen - to the league's coronavirus protocols but still beat the winless Washington Wizards 133-130.
The New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-80 in the Western Conference.
