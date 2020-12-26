Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a comfortable 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

Davis scored 28 points and had eight rebounds, while James had 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the defending NBA champions.

James, 35, has now scored 383 points in games on Christmas Day, moving him into second all-time above Oscar Robertson.

Only late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has scored more, with 395.

It is a 10th victory for four-time NBA champion James in Christmas Day games, tying the record held by former Miami Heat team-mate Dwyane Wade.

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant continued his impressive return from an Achilles tendon injury that kept him out of last season as he scored 29 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 123-95 win over the Boston Celtics.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving hit 37 points against his former side in Boston.

The Los Angeles Clippers made it two wins in a row as they beat the Denver Nuggets 121-108.

Paul George scored 23 points, while fellow Clippers star Kawhi Leonard scored 21 before exiting in the fourth quarter after an accidental collision with team-mate Serge Ibaka left him needing eight stitches in his mouth.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 15 points but his Milwaukee Bucks side still saw off the Golden State Warriors 138-99.

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton scored 31 points as the hosts landed some sublime three-pointers to stretch away from the Warriors, who have now lost their opening two games.

The Miami Heat, who lost last season's finals to the Lakers, beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98, despite star guard Jimmy Butler leaving the game with an ankle injury in the first half.

Former number one overall pick Zion Williamson scored 32 points for the Pelicans, but Duncan Robinson hit seven of 13 three-point attempts in scoring 23 overall to lead the Heat to victory.

