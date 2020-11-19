Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Klay Thompson was drafted by the Warriors in 2011

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is expected to miss the entire NBA season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon in training.

The 30-year-old was injured during an open workout in southern California on Wednesday, the Warriors said.

The shooting guard had an MRI scan on Thursday that confirmed the injury.

Thompson, who missed last season after a knee injury sustained in the 2019 NBA Finals, helped the Warriors win NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on 22 December.