The Los Angeles Lakers ended a decade-long wait for a 17th NBA title as they beat the Miami Heat 106-93 to seal a 4-2 series victory.

The Finals' most valuable player (MVP) LeBron James posted a triple double - scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists - with both Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo adding 19 points.

Victory ties the Lakers with the Boston Celtics for the most NBA championships.

"It means a lot to represent this franchise," said James.

"I told [Lakers president] Jeanie [Buss] when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back in the position where it belongs.

"We just want our respect. Rob [Pelinka] wants his respect, coach (Frank) Vogel wants his respect, our organization wants its respect, Lakers nation wants its respect.

"And I want my respect too."

