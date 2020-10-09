Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Jimmy Butler pays close attention to LeBron James in game five of the NBA finals

The Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 to win a thrilling game five in the NBA Finals and take the series into a sixth game.

The Lakers led by a point with 21.8 seconds left, before two foul shots by Jimmy Butler nudged the Heat in front.

Danny Green missed a late three-pointer to win the game for the Lakers, as the Heat kept the best-of-seven match series alive at 3-2.

Game six will take place in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (Monday, 00:30 BST).

James v Butler

In an end-to-end contest, the lead exchanged hands four times in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Game five was poised to be another battle between the Lakers' LeBron James and the Heat's Butler, who showed he was up for the fight as he tangled with Dwight Howard in the opening five minutes.

James amassed 40 points in his pursuit of his fourth NBA title and was driving the Lakers forward late on, while Heat talisman Butler's 35-point triple double proved decisive.

Heat rookie Tyler Herro added another two free throws in the dying moments to extend his side's lead to three points.

Butler, who was also the hero in the Heat's first victory of the series in game three, said his side "have to stay in the trenches" to draw level in the series.

Tensions were high as Jimmy Butler and Dwight Howard clashed early on

"We played hard," said Butler.

"I left it all out there on the floor along with my guys. It was a bit of luck Danny Green missed that shot at the top of the key."

The Lakers, who wore their 'Black Mamba' uniforms in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, had an early injury scare as the influential Anthony Davis limped off the court in the first quarter.

He remained on the sidelines but returned to the action later in the second quarter, in a boost to the Lakers, who can still claim their first title since the late Bryant led them to success in 2010, with victory in game six.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January, and the defeat for the Lakers was their first while wearing the commemorative jersey.