Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Doc Rivers leaves the LA Clippers after more than seven years in charge

Doc Rivers has left his position as Los Angeles Clippers coach, following their defeat in the NBA Western Conference semi-finals.

The Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the seven-game series before being knocked out of the play-offs 4-3 by the Denver Nuggets on 16 September.

In a statement on Twitter, Rivers said he was "grateful" for his time in LA.

"Thank you Clipper nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise," Rivers wrote.

The 58-year-old, who also played for the Clippers as a point guard, leaves his role after more than seven years in charge.

"When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball programme, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organisation," he added.

"While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won't be able to see them all through."