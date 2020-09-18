Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Antetokounmpo was born in Greece and is nicknamed the 'The Greek Freak'

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the second successive season.

He becomes only the third player, after Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, to earn the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season.

Antetokounmpo, 25, averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 63 regular-season games in 2019-20.

In nine play-off games he averaged 26.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.