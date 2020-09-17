Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Bam Adebayo scored 21 points, including 15 in the third quarter

Miami Heat overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 and double their series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points while Heat team-mate Bam Adebayo scored 15 of his 21 points in the third quarter to turn the game around.

A further four Heat players hit double figures while Kemba Walker top-scored for the Celtics with 23.

"We just never gave up," said Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who added 14.

Asked about the team's confidence levels, he added: "It's high. We believe in one another. We know what we're capable of.

"I think that's the part that's so fun, when we're out there hooping. Yeah, we get down at times, but we never hang our heads, because we know if we play the right way, we give ourselves a chance to win. So with this group of guys, it's always smiles out there on the court."

The Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014, while it is the Celtics' third conference finals appearance in the past four seasons.

The Heat won game one of the best-of-seven series 117-114 on Tuesday, while game three tips off on Saturday.

Game one of the Western Conference finals between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets takes place on Friday.