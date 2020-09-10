Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers last won a championship in 2010

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from the Western Conference final after a bruising 110-100 victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers now have a 3-1 lead over the Rockets in the best-of-seven semi-finals.

They could reach the finals for the first time in 10 years with a win in Saturday's game five.

Anthony Davis impressed for the Lakers on Thursday with 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

LeBron James had 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, while Russell Westbrook was Rockets' leading scorer with 25 points and James Harden had 21.

The Lakers have not won a championship since 2010 and, should they progress to the conference finals, they will face either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Denver Nuggets.