Raptors' Norman Powell (holding ball) came off the bench to contribute 23 points

The Toronto Raptors forced a series-deciding game seven against the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs, after a thrilling 125-122 double-overtime victory in Florida.

Kyle Lowry's 33 points helped the defending champions tie the series 3-3.

The winner of Friday's decider will play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.

"That was two hard teams playing hard. Win or go home. Get it done," Lowry said.

"Don't matter who has to do it. Ready for game seven.

"We play every possession like it's our last and find ways to pull out victories."

Raptors small forward Norman Powell came off the bench to contribute 23 points and his possession-sealing move with 38 seconds to go resulted in a lay-up and free throw to take the game away from the Celtics.

"I was just really focused on the defensive end and let that spill over to the other end," Powell said.

"I pride myself on making winning plays. The game called on me to be aggressive and that's what I did. It's what I play for. It's what I pride myself in playing for."

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 96-85 win over the Denver Nuggets to take control of their Western Conference semi-final series at 3-1.

Leonard, who left the Raptors for LA at the end of last season, narrowly missed his first career play-off triple double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the victory.