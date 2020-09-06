Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to be helped from the court after a collision with Miami's Andre Iguodala

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo limped out of his side's overtime win against the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo, on course to win his second consecutive NBA MVP award this season, reinjured his sprained right ankle in the second period on Sunday.

But the Bucks went on to win 118-115, avoiding a four-game sweep in the best-of seven Eastern Conference semi-final.

Antetokounmpo had made a strong start with 19 points in 11 minutes of the first quarter.

He had injured his ankle in the third quarter of the third game but he was declared fit after completing a warm-up on Sunday.

He was averaging 27.6 points and 15.0 rebounds in eight play-off games before Sunday.

Game six will take place on Thursday with Miami 3-1 ahead.