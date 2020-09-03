Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Canadian Nash, who was born in South Africa, was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 2018

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash has become a head coach for the first time after being appointed by the Brooklyn Nets.

Nash, 46, spent 18 seasons representing Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA until 2015.

Since retiring Nash had worked as a player development consultant at Golden State Warriors.

"Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right," said Nash, an eight-time NBA All-Star.

"I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community."

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Nash had been chosen after meetings with "a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates".

"In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players," said Marks.

Jacque Vaughn - who has served as Nets interim head coach since March - will remain at the franchise as lead assistant coach.

Nash, who was inducted into basketball's Hall of Fame in 2018, already has a relationship with star forward Kevin Durant after the pair worked together at Golden State.

The Nets lost 4-0 to defending champions Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2020 NBA play-offs.