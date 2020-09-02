NBA play-offs: James Harden's late block helps Houston Rockets beat Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden celebrates after blocking Luguentz Dort 's attempted three-pointer in the final seconds
James Harden (centre) scored a series-low 17 points, but made a decisive block from Luguentz Dort (left) at the other end

A late defensive play by James Harden helped the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Harden blocked a three-point attempt by Thunder's Luguentz Dort with 4.8 seconds left to preserve the Rockets' one-point lead in the series decider.

A Robert Covington free throw with 1.1 seconds left then sealed a 104-102 win.

Game one of the best-of-seven semi-final takes place on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 to go 2-0 up in their semi-final series.

The Bucks, who came into the play-offs with the best regular season record, levelled the game with 4.3 seconds left when Khris Middleton hit three free throws.

However, Heat forward Jimmy Butler was fouled attempting a potential game-winner on the buzzer, allowing him the chance to score two free throws and secure the win.

