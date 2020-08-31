Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Chris Paul turned the tie in Oklahoma's favour in the final 15 seconds against the Houston Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder produced a late comeback to force a decider in their NBA play-off with the Houston Rockets after a 104-100 win.

Houston, who led the series 3-2, were 98-92 up with four minutes remaining before Chris Paul turned the tie.

Paul shot two consecutive three-pointers to tie the game, and added two free throws in the last 15 seconds as the Thunder drew level in the series.

Wednesday's decider winners face the Los Angeles Lakers in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the semi-finals are under way with the Miami Heat upsetting the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 115-104.

Jimmy Butler starred for the Heat, scoring 40 points and 14 in the fourth quarter.