NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round two
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
The Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Orlando, Florida.
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points as the Clippers won 111-97 on Sunday, securing a 4-2 series win.
Meanwhile, Jamal Murray starred with 50 points as the Denver Nuggets forced a decider after a 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz tied their series at 3-3.
The Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors in game one of round two.
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 21 points each as Boston secured a 112-94 victory in the opening game of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.
The winner of the Nuggets-Jazz series, which Utah had previously led 3-1, will face the Clippers in the next round.
