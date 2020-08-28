Last updated on .From the section Basketball

WNBA team wear T-shirts with 'bullet holes' to protest over Blake shooting

The NBA has confirmed there will be no games for a third straight day but the play-offs will resume on Saturday.

A host of US sports games were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play on Wednesday in protest at the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake, a black man, was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, near Milwaukee.

The WNBA has said it will resume play on Friday having postponed all its games the previous two days.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michele Roberts, executive director of the players' association NBPA, released a joint statement external-link on Friday, saying there had been "a candid, impassioned and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality".

It added "all parties agreed to resume" play-off games on Saturday provided "the league together with the players will work to enact the following commitments":

The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors.

In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to Covid.

The league will work with the players and network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA play-off game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

