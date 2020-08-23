Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Doncic is playing in his first NBA playoffs

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic became the youngest player in NBA play-off history to make a 40-point triple-double as he hit a buzzer-beater against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic's 43 points helped the Mavericks win 135-133 to level the series.

The Slovenian joins Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson as the only players to score at least 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a play-off game.

"I can't explain the emotions I had when I saw the ball go in," he said.

"When I saw the whole team coming towards me that was one of the best feelings I have ever had as a player."

A triple-double is achieved when a player records a double-digit total in three of the following categories: points, total rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

In addition to his 43 points, 21-year-old Doncic made 17 rebounds and 13 assists despite playing with a sprained ankle.

With the series tied at 2-2, game five is on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray both scored 50-plus points as Mitchell's Utah Jazz beat Murray's Denver Nuggets 129-127 to take a 3-1 series lead.

It is the first time in NBA play-off history that opponents have both scored 50-plus in one game, with Mitchell scoring 51 - including four three-pointers - while Murray made 50.

Mitchell also joins Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as only players to score 50-plus twice in the same play-off series.

Defending champions the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics both completed 4-0 sweeps over the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers respectively and will meet each other in the next round.