Damian Lillard, who led the Portland Trail Blazers in the opening game of the series, dislocated his finger in the third period

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 to level their Western Conference play-off series at 1-1 in Orlando, Florida.

Anthony Davis top-scored for the Lakers with 31 points in their first post-season win since the 2012 semi-finals.

Portland's star player Damian Lillard dislocated his finger during the loss but is expected to play in game three.

In the Eastern Conference play-offs, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 111-96 to make that series 1-1.

Last season's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and made a game-high 20 rebounds for the Bucks.

The Miami Heat overcame the the Indiana Pacers 109-100 in the other Eastern Conference play-off round-one series to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven contest.

In the Western Conference, James Harden led the Houston Rockets to a 111-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder for their second win of the series.