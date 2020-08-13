Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA's 2019 Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one match after headbutting Washington Wizards centre Moritz Wagner during Tuesday's game.

The four-time NBA All-Star was ejected in the second quarter of the Bucks' 126-113 win.

Neither player was injured in the incident.

Antetokounmpo, 25, will not be paid for the game he will miss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The NBA season resumed in July in a bio-secure bubble at Florida's Disney World Resort.

All 22 teams are based at the resort and games are being played without spectators to minimise the threat of coronavirus.