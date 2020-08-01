Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (right) comes up against LA Lakers' LeBron James in Orlando, Florida

Kyle Lowry starred in the Toronto Raptors' 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando.

The 34-year-old finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists while London-born OG Anunoby contributed 23 points.

LeBron James led the Lakers' charge with 20 points but could not prevent an 11th consecutive loss to the Raptors.

"Against a couple of great guys, we came in wanting to play well and we did a good job," Lowry said.

The game was played on the third day of regular-season games inside the quarantine 'bubble' at Disney World in Florida, following a four-month shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers remain top of the Western Conference at 50-15 while Toronto sit second in the Eastern Conference at 47-18, as the season nears the play-offs.