Murray has played 12 seasons with the Rocks as well as representing Scotland and Great Britain

Glasgow Rocks say Gareth Murray will bring "continuity and stability" after appointing their captain as player/coach.

The Great Britain international, 35, will lead the British Basketball League side for the next two seasons.

He replaces Vincent Lavandier, who left this month due to the financial strain of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Murray says he will continue to play "while building a team that can compete on the court".