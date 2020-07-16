Glasgow Rocks appoint Gareth Murray as player/coach
Glasgow Rocks say Gareth Murray will bring "continuity and stability" after appointing their captain as player/coach.
The Great Britain international, 35, will lead the British Basketball League side for the next two seasons.
He replaces Vincent Lavandier, who left this month due to the financial strain of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Murray says he will continue to play "while building a team that can compete on the court".
"The appointment of Gareth on a two-year contract brings much needed continuity and stability to the organisation at a time when calm heads and vision are required," the Rocks said in a statement.