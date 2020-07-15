Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Justin Robinson has played for the Lions for the past three seasons and has signed a new two-year deal

London Lions have been handed a tough first-round tie in their first season in the Basketball Champions League.

The Lions have drawn Lithuania's Neptunas Klaipeda in a two-legged tie on 15 and 18 September. with a game in either Bulgaria or Belarus for the winners.

London would need to get through both rounds in order to qualify for the eight-team group stages.

"We're very excited about what we can do," said head coach Vince Razaq.

"It's an honour to be in the competition."

Razaq's team will host Klaipeda at London's Copper Box on 15 September and then travel to Lithuania for the second leg three days later.

The second round tie will be against either Balkan Botevgrad of Bulgaria or Tsmoki Minsk of Belarus.

Lions will go into the tournament without GB international forward Ovie Soko, a player with European experience, who recently joined French club Le Mans, but have re-signed captain and two-time BBL MVP Justin Robinson to a new two-year deal.

"It's going to be tough - we understand that," said Razaq. "No British team has won a game in Europe for 20 years. But we've spent the lockdown looking at mid-level teams to help us recruit a team that matches that."