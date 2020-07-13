Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Richaun Holmes, centre, joined the Kings from the Phoenix Suns last year

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes has been placed in quarantine by the NBA after he left the bubble at the league's Disney World base to pick up a food delivery.

The NBA season is set to restart within a safety "bubble" at Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on 30 July, after it was suspended on 11 March.

"I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left," Holmes, 26, wrote on Twitter. "I apologise for my actions and look forward to rejoining my team-mates for our play-off push."

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo external-link is also reported to have previously broken the bubble, leading to him being quarantined inside his hotel room.

Twenty two teams - 13 from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference - arrived last week in Orlando for training camps.

They will contest eight games each to determine seedings for the play-offs at the resort's 5,000-seat indoor basketball facility, but without spectators.

On Monday, the NBA said that two players have tested positive for coronavirus since teams began arriving in Orlando.

An NBA statement said out of 322 players tested at the NBA Campus since 7 July, two returned positive tests.

However the league said neither player had cleared quarantine, which would have allowed them to fully enter the NBA's protective "bubble".

Both players have since left the Disney World Campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing.

The league said that since 1 July, 19 NBA players had tested positive for coronavirus.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook, the 2017 most valuable player, revealed on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Westbrook, 31, said his positive result came before the team left for Orlando.

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my team-mates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support," Westbrook said.

"Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"