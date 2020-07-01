Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Smith (right) won the NBA title in 2016 alongside LeBron James

Free agent guard JR Smith has been reunited with LeBron James at the LA Lakers for the rest of the season.

Smith, 34, and James, 35, were NBA champions with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

NBA teams will travel to Orlando to begin training camps from 7 July before the season restarts at Disney World on 30 July.

"This guy is a big-time player," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "He's proven it over the course of his career."

Smith has not played in the NBA since leaving the Cavaliers in November 2018. His last full season was in 2017-18 when the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals, which was also James' last season before joining the Lakers.

In game one of that series, Smith famously lost track of the score and ran down the clock instead of attempting a game-winning shot, with the Cavaliers losing in overtime.