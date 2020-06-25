Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The NBA season was suspended on 11 March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, with the season set to resume on 30 July.

Tests were carried out on 302 players on Tuesday.

The 16 who tested positive will remain in self-isolation and will have to be cleared by a physician before they can return to training.

Individual workouts are set to begin on 1 July and teams can arrive at Disney World Resort in Florida, where the season will restart, from 7 July.

Training camps will then take place from 9-29 July.

Thirteen Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will contest eight games each to determine seedings for the play-offs.

All 22 NBA teams will be based at the Florida resort and games will be played without spectators.