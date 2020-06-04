Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The rest of the NBA season is set to be played at Florida's Disney World Resort from 31 July.

The season was suspended on 11 March because of coronavirus measures.

Thirteen Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will contest eight games each to determine seedings for the play-offs.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando includes a 5,000-seat indoor basketball facility.

On Thursday, the NBA board of governors approved the plan to resume the season.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players' Association must now reach an agreement on a programme of testing and safety protocols.

How will the format work?

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are in play-off positions in the Western Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic currently occupy play-off spots in the Eastern Conference.

Those 16 teams will be joined by the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference and the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference.

The latest date possible for finishing the season - what would be game seven of the NBA finals - is 12 October.