Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test

Former New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing (right) played 17 seasons in the NBA

NBA legend Patrick Ewing has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The New York Knicks great, who played 17 seasons as a centre in the NBA, is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's team.

He was an 11-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medallist.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for Covid-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," the 57-year-old tweeted.

"I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

Georgetown Athletics said he is self-isolating at a local hospital and he is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

Ewing features in the recent The Last Dance documentary, which is based on Michael Jordan's all-conquering Chicago Bulls and their hunt for a sixth NBA title in the 1997-98 season.