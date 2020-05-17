Michael Jordan: NBA legend's trainers sell for record $560,000

Michael Jordan (right)
Jordan won six NBA titles and was a five-time NBA MVP

Basketball legend Michael Jordan's autographed trainers from 1985 sold for a record $560,000 (£463,000) in an online auction.

The Nike Air Jordan 1s, worn by Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, were expected to fetch between $100,00-$150,000 at Sotheby's.

The previous record was $437,500 for a pair of Nike's 1972 Moon Shoes.

Jordan wore mismatched trainers, with the left a size 13 and the right a size 13.5.

The Air Jordan 1s were sold by Jordan Geller, who founded the trainer museum Shoezeum in Las Vegas.

The sale coincided with a Netflix documentary - The Last Dance - with behind-the-scenes footage of the Bulls' hunt for a sixth NBA title in the 1997-98 season.

Jordan trainers
The trainers were sold by auctioneers Sotheby's on Sunday

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you