BBL Trophy: Newcastle Eagles beat Team Solent Kestrels after final goes to overtime

Rahmon Fletcher produced a virtuoso performance to lead Newcastle Eagles to their seventh BBL Trophy win, 96-94 in overtime, against giant-killers Solent.

Fletcher scored 29 points and veteran centre Darius Defoe added 23 in a pulsating finale in Glasgow.

Solent, the first second-tier team to reach a BBL final, came from 14 points down in the last quarter to force overtime and had shots to win the game.

Elliott Sentance led their scoring with 26 points and Travis Charles added 20.

In what could be the last top-flight basketball game in Britain this season, Newcastle arrived without three players, including third-top scorer Mike Morsell, who had opted to return to their home countries because of the coronavirus.

The Eagles still had veteran guard Fletcher and 6ft 10in American centre CJ Gettys - who won the MVP award for his all-around performance of 21 points and 17 rebounds.

But Fletcher, a known big-game player and two-time player of the year, looked keen to win the final single-handedly in the first half, when he scored 19 points as his team led 46-45 at the interval.

NBL champions Team Solent Kestrels, described by Eagles coach Ian MacLeod as "a BBL team in all-but-name", looked exactly that, always matching the Eagles physically and looking assured of the shots they took in a high-scoring first half.

Newcastle gained the game's first double-digit lead towards the end of the third quarter, when veteran forward Defoe scored seven points in a 17-6 run, but the fourth quarter started with a 10-0 run for the Kestrels, suggesting the non-leaguers had one more giantkilling act in them.

When they added another eight without reply, they were back in the lead and the strain of trying to win the game with just six players appeared to be taking its toll on the Eagles.

Ahead by a point at the start of the last minute, Newcastle missed a three and then saw Travis Charles miss a two for Solent, who also spilled the rebound.

After Gettys missed one of two free throws, Ian Smith fed Charles for a dunk to tie the game 87-87 and force overtime.

In the extra period, Gettys had six of Newcastle's points as they secured the win but the Eagles had to survive a last shot from TrayVonn Wright which could have won the game for Solent.