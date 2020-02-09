Olympic basketball qualifiers: Great Britain fail to qualify for Tokyo 2020

By Rob Dugdale in Belgrade

BBC Sport

Great Britain women's basketball
Great Britain have failed to qualify in the women's basketball since London hosted the 2012 event

Great Britain will not have a basketball team at Tokyo 2020 after their women's team lost 79-69 to Spain in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

A win against the European champions would have seen GB qualify outright for an Olympics for the first time.

Chema Buceta's team suffered a third successive loss with China and Spain qualifying for the Olympics in July.

GB fell behind early against Spain and rarely looked like closing a double-figure deficit.

More to follow.

