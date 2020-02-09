Olympic basketball qualifiers: Great Britain fail to qualify for Tokyo 2020
Great Britain will not have a basketball team at Tokyo 2020 after their women's team lost 79-69 to Spain in the Serbian capital Belgrade.
A win against the European champions would have seen GB qualify outright for an Olympics for the first time.
Chema Buceta's team suffered a third successive loss with China and Spain qualifying for the Olympics in July.
GB fell behind early against Spain and rarely looked like closing a double-figure deficit.
