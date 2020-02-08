Olympic basketball qualifiers: GB need to beat Spain after South Korea defeat

Fagbenle's 28 points could not prevent a second GB defeat in three days

Britain's women must beat European champions Spain on the final day of the Olympic qualifying event in Belgrade after losing 82-79 to South Korea.

Seeking to become the first national squad to qualify by right for Tokyo 2020, GB trailed throughout but rallied with a late 15-0 spurt.

Temi Fagbenle led GB with 28 points and Johannah Leedham-Warner added 21 but GB lost for the second time in three days.

GB, Spain and South Korea are now chasing two qualifying spots on Sunday.

A second defeat in Serbia leaves Britain bottom of the four-team table and they have to hope that China, who have already qualified, beat South Korea.

China's earlier 64-62 upset win against Spain meant GB would have been home and dry for Tokyo with a win, but it did little to settle their nerves. Leedham-Warner, who hit the first six shots of the game, looked as ready as ever but her team-mates spilled early shots that they had scored in the opening game against China.

At the other end South Korea, who lost their first game by 37 points to Spain, were showing stunning shooting form, hitting five of seven three-point attempts in the first quarter.

GB's recovery started with a change of defensive set to stop South Korea's shooters and continued when Karlie Samuelson found her shooting range for the first time since she came to Belgrade.

She added two more threes to keep her team in the hunt, although GB still trailed 45-37 at the interval.

GB always struggled to make inroads into the lead in the second half, with South Korea's WNBA star Park Ji-su leading her team at both ends as the lead stayed stubbornly in double figures.

That changed dramatically in the last six minutes when Samuelson sparked a late 15-0 run which offered GB hope, only for a lost possession, two South Korean free throws and a missed three by Rachael Vanderwal in the last minute to prevent GB's qualification for Tokyo, or at least delay it for 24 hours.

'The story of the game is Korea's amazing three-point shooting'

GB captain Chantelle Handy:

"Korea had a great shooting night, they went 60% from the three-point line. We probably started to chip away at their lead a little too late.

"I don't think we were too nervous coming into this game. It's good to have nerves coming into a game like this. We knew how important this game was but there is another chance tomorrow. We've just got to be ready - we have to turn it around fast."

GB head coach Chema Buceta:

"The story of the game is Korea's amazing three-point shooting. How often do you see a team shooting like that at this level of competition?"

Belgrade Olympic qualifying, Group B table P W L For Against Difference Pts China (Q) 2 2 0 150 138 +12 4 Spain 2 1 1 145 110 +35 3 South Korea 2 1 1 128 162 -34 3 Great Britain 2 0 2 155 168 -13 2