Kobe Bryant: NBA to honour basketball great in All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the LA Lakers

The NBA will honour Kobe Bryant in next month's All-Star Game in Chicago.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The NBA has announced a new format for the game that will "increase the level of competition, provide additional excitement and make the outcome of every quarter count for charity".

A new fourth-quarter format will honour LA Lakers great and five-time NBA champion Bryant.

The new format

  • Both teams - captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo - will play for Chicago-based community organisations.
  • They will compete to win each of the first three quarters, each of which will start at 0-0 and last 12 minutes.
  • The community organisation selected by the winner of each quarter will receive $100,000 (£76,441.50).
  • At the start of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set.
  • This will be determined by the leading team's total cumulative score and adding 24 points - Kobe Bryant's jersey number.
  • For example, if the cumulative score at the end of the third quarter is 100-95, the Final Target Score would be 124.
  • The fourth quarter will be untimed and the first team to reach the Final Target Score wins.
  • The winning team will win $200,000 (£152,849) for its chosen community organisation.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Chicago's United Center on Sunday 16 February.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you