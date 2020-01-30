Kobe Bryant: NBA to honour basketball great in All-Star Game
The NBA will honour Kobe Bryant in next month's All-Star Game in Chicago.
Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
The NBA has announced a new format for the game that will "increase the level of competition, provide additional excitement and make the outcome of every quarter count for charity".
A new fourth-quarter format will honour LA Lakers great and five-time NBA champion Bryant.
The new format
- Both teams - captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo - will play for Chicago-based community organisations.
- They will compete to win each of the first three quarters, each of which will start at 0-0 and last 12 minutes.
- The community organisation selected by the winner of each quarter will receive $100,000 (£76,441.50).
- At the start of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set.
- This will be determined by the leading team's total cumulative score and adding 24 points - Kobe Bryant's jersey number.
- For example, if the cumulative score at the end of the third quarter is 100-95, the Final Target Score would be 124.
- The fourth quarter will be untimed and the first team to reach the Final Target Score wins.
- The winning team will win $200,000 (£152,849) for its chosen community organisation.
The 69th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Chicago's United Center on Sunday 16 February.