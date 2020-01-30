Kobe Bryant: NBA to honour basketball great in All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the LA Lakers

The NBA will honour Kobe Bryant in next month's All-Star Game in Chicago.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The NBA has announced a new format for the game that will "increase the level of competition, provide additional excitement and make the outcome of every quarter count for charity".

A new fourth-quarter format will honour LA Lakers great and five-time NBA champion Bryant.

The new format

Both teams - captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo - will play for Chicago-based community organisations.

They will compete to win each of the first three quarters, each of which will start at 0-0 and last 12 minutes.

The community organisation selected by the winner of each quarter will receive $100,000 (£76,441.50).

At the start of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set.

This will be determined by the leading team's total cumulative score and adding 24 points - Kobe Bryant's jersey number.

For example, if the cumulative score at the end of the third quarter is 100-95, the Final Target Score would be 124.

The fourth quarter will be untimed and the first team to reach the Final Target Score wins.

The winning team will win $200,000 (£152,849) for its chosen community organisation.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Chicago's United Center on Sunday 16 February.