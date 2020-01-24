BBL Cup Final Flyers-Wolves final expected to be close

Cortez Edwards (left) averages 13.4 point and seven assists per game for Worcester

BBL & WBBL Cup Finals (Birmingham Arena) Date: Sun 26 January Coverage: BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV WBBL Final: Durham Palatinates v Sevenoaks Suns 11:50-14:00 BBL Final: Bristol Flyers v Worcester Wolves 15:20-17:30

Bristol Flyers will play their first BBL final when they take on Worcester on Sunday in Birmingham.

The Flyers, in their sixth season in the league, are expecting a tight game against their closest BBL neighbours.

The teams are sixth (Worcester) and seventh in the league and each won six of their 10 group games in the cup.

"We're trying not to get too excited about the opportunity we've got," said Flyers captain Daniel Edozie. "We're focusing on preparing for the game."

Neither team have won the cup before, although Worcester, who won the Trophy and the Play-offs in 2014, reached the final two years ago, losing to Cheshire.

On paper, the final could not be more evenly-matched. When they faced each other in the South group, Worcester won both games, but by a combined total of only six points (74-70 and 96-94).

Last 5 BBL Cup winners 2019: London Lions

2018: Cheshire Phoenix

2017: Newcastle Eagles

2016: Newcastle Eagles

2015: Newcastle Eagles

"Bristol are a very strong, physical team," said Worcester coach Matt Newby. "It's great to see two young teams like we are going head-to-head in a final."

"We learned from those games that Worcester are a team that can score whenever they need to most," said Edozie. "It wasn't how Worcester played that was important for us - it was how we played."

Flyers beat holders London Royals over two legs in the semi-finals. Worcester, also in the South group, edged out Leicester Riders to make it to Birmingham.

Bristol are led by Canadian guard Gentrey Thomas, who has averaged 17.4 points per game in the cup this season, with Fred Thomas adding 16 points per outing on the way to the final.

Amir Williams leads Worcester's scoring effort with 20 points per game this season, but there are four other players in the team averaging 12-15 per game.

"We've had different guys show on different nights this season. and that was part of the recruitment strategy," said Newby. "We wanted a team which played intelligent basketball and had a wide skills set."