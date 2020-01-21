LA Lakers fall to heaviest defeat of season at Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points for the Celtics and made three assists

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to their heaviest defeat of the NBA season as they were beaten 139-107 by the Boston Celtics at TD garden.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points while Kemba Walker - returning from injury - added a further 20 for the Celtics.

The Celtics had lost six of their previous eight games.

"Listen, it was just a good, old-fashioned butt-whipping, that's all," said the Lakers' LeBron James, who scored 15 points and made 18 assists.

The Lakers - the Western Conference leaders - have lost nine games this season and play the New York Knicks on Thursday.