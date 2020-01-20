Chandler Parsons: Atlanta Hawks star's career in doubt after 'traumatic brain injury'

Chandler Parsons is in his ninth season in the NBA, with the Atlanta Hawks his fourth team

An American law firm has said that Chandler Parsons' NBA career could be over after "a traumatic brain injury".

His team, the Atlanta Hawks, announced on 16 January that the small forward, 31, had been diagnosed with concussion and whiplash after a car accident.

But lawyers Morgan & Morgan released a statement on Monday saying that Parsons had "suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries".

The firm added that another driver had "potentially ended" Parsons' career.

Parsons was driving home from practice on 15 January when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident.

According to the firm, the other driver - who, it alleges, caused the accident - was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

As well as a severe brain injury, Morgan & Morgan added that Parsons, in his ninth season in the NBA, had suffered injuries to his neck and shoulder.

A second-round draft pick by the Houston Rockets in 2011, Parsons is in his first season with Atlanta and has played in five games, averaging 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 10.8 minutes.

He has a career average of 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds, having also played for the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

"Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant's reckless conduct on the roadway," the statement added.

"He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear."