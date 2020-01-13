BBL: Ovie Soko leads London Lions to top of the league

Ovie Soko is averaging 18.6 points and nine rebounds per game since joining the Lions

Ovie Soko helped London Lions back to the top of the BBL Championship by scoring 53 points in two weekend games.

Soko, expected to be named in the Great Britain squad for the EuroBasket games with Montenegro and Germany next month, led the Lions' scorers in both games.

Elsewhere in the BBL, Bristol Flyers beat Leicester to claim the last quarter-final spot in the BBL Trophy.

Leicester's women stayed top of the WBBL with a 96-65 win at Essex, while Newcastle and Sevenoaks also won.

Soko's 21 points and 11 rebounds helped Lions, the reigning champions, to a 91-82 win at Plymouth on Friday and he followed it up with 32 points - 10 of them in the third quarter as his team took charge of the game - to help decide Sunday's derby with London Royals 104-89.

BBL Championship (W-L) London Lions (6-1)

Glasgow (5-2)

Newcastle (4-1)

Worcester (4-2)

Surrey (3-2)

Glasgow Rocks moved into second place with an easy 92-53 win over Manchester with new signings Dante Thorpe and Terrell Vinson combining for 40 points.

Newcastle moved into third with a 104-94 win against Surrey - thanks to CJ Gettys' 34 points - and Worcester went fourth with a 79-65 win over Cheshire.

In the BBL trophy, Bristol Flyers landed themselves an away tie against holders London Royals in the Trophy by beating Leicester 95-82, knocking the Riders out of a second tournament in the space of seven days after their Cup semi-final defeat.

The two Thomases, Gentry and Fred, provided the firepower with 30 and 27 points respectively. The Riders trailed by seven points with just less than five minutes remaining, but a 10-3 Bristol run in the next two and a half minutes ended Leicester's hopes.

WBBL Championship (W-L) Leicester (9-2)

Newcastle (8-1)

Sevenoaks (8-1)

Manchester 7-3)

Nottingham (7-3)

Sheffield (6-3)

In the WBBL, Leicester were always in command against the Essex Rebels as Kate Oliver hit 21 points and Brea Elmore added 10 assists to her 18 points.

Sevenoaks survived a late seven-point Manchester burst to win 69-59 against the Mystics as Cat Carr scored 22 points.

Newcastle edged Nottingham 70-66, breaking a tie with 57 seconds left with a basket and two free throws from Manta Kvederaviciute to stay second.