BBL: Ex-London Royals guard AJ Roberts tests positive for cannabis

Former London Royals guard AJ Roberts has been banned for two years after testing positive for cannabis last May.

The 29-year-old, who was tested after the BBL Play-offs final in London, says the cannabis was in a chocolate brownie given to him by a friend.

He averaged five points for the Royals in 30 games in the BBL and won a Trophy winner's medal in March's final.

It is the club's second drugs ban in three days after Will Ohuaregbe's record four-year ban for steroid use.