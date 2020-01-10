BBL: Ex-London Royals guard AJ Roberts tests positive for cannabis
Basketball
Former London Royals guard AJ Roberts has been banned for two years after testing positive for cannabis last May.
The 29-year-old, who was tested after the BBL Play-offs final in London, says the cannabis was in a chocolate brownie given to him by a friend.
He averaged five points for the Royals in 30 games in the BBL and won a Trophy winner's medal in March's final.
It is the club's second drugs ban in three days after Will Ohuaregbe's record four-year ban for steroid use.