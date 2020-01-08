Will Ohuaregbe: Ex-London City Royals forward gets four-year doping ban

Media playback is not supported on this device London City Royals win BBL Trophy in first overtime final

Former London City Royals forward Will Ohuaregbe has been banned for four years after testing positive for ostarine, an anabolic agent.

Ohuaregbe, 31, was tested after the 2019 BBL Trophy final in Glasgow in March, which the Royals won 90-82.

It is the longest ban ever issued for a drugs offence in British basketball.

UK Anti-Doping appealed successfully against Ohuaregbe's original two-year ban on the grounds that it was too lenient.

The ban covers all sports.

Ohuaregbe, who played three minutes in the Trophy final, had argued that he had not taken the substance intentionally.

Nicole Sapstead, UK Anti-Doping's chief executive, said: "It's important for athletes at all levels to, where possible, take a food-first approach to nutrition and then if they still feel they require supplements, to seek advice from a dietician or medical professional."

Ohuaregbe joined the Royals for their first season in the British Basketball League after spells with clubs in Germany, Cyprus and Belgium.

He last played for the Royals in a play-off game against Glasgow in early May but was not in action the final at London's O2 Arena later that month.