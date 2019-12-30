BBL: London Royals admit they face struggle to survive

GB international Andrew Lawrence joined the Royals at the start of this season

London Royals, who postponed a league game against Surrey over Christmas, say they face a struggle to reach the end of the season.

A statement by Royals chairman Jon Sawyer on the club website said "financial support for the sport has been very difficult to find".

Royals also had a game against Glasgow in December awarded against them by the BBL for a late cancellation.

Royals have played only one league game since this month's BBL Cup semi-finals.

If they do drop out of the league mid-season, they would be the first BBL team to do so since Manchester Giants in 2001.

The Royals, who won the 2019 BBL Trophy and reached the Play-off Finals in their debut season, lost to Bristol Flyers in the semi-finals of the BBL Cup this season.

Their latest cancellation was accompanied by an announcement on the club website that said: "We are in the process of examining the viability of the club in the current season."

Amir Williams has played four games since joining Worcester

The BBL had another incomplete game at the weekend when Leicester Riders' game at Sheffield was abandoned after one quarter because of the dangerous state of the playing surface.

In the opinion of the officials, a previous event at Pond's Forge had left areas of the floor too slippery for the game to continue.

The Riders lost 71-70 at home to Glasgow on Friday, with the visitors hitting a 9-0 run in the last four minutes to steal the game.

Worcester Wolves, who face Leicester in Friday's BBL Cup semi-final second leg, got back to winning ways with a two trademark close wins.

They beat winless Manchester 79-76 after they had ended London Lions' winning start to the season by coming from 11 points down in the last six and half minutes to triumph 80-78.

Amir Williams, who led all scorers with 31 points, hit the Wolves' winning basket with three seconds remaining.

WBBL Cup semi-finals (4 Jan) Sheffield v Durham (12:00 GMT)

Sevenoaks v Newcastle (14:00)

Newcastle continued their improvement with an 80-76 win at Glasgow, where American centre CJ Gettys hit 20 points and took 20 rebounds.

The WBBL restarts in the new year with the Cup semi-finals on the first weekend of January. The BBL and WBBL Cup finals are on 26 January in Birmingham.