Kawhi Leonard and Paul George break scoring records in LA Clippers win
- From the section Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard made franchise history as they both scored more than 40 points in a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
George top-scored with 46, while fellow summer signing Leonard added 42.
The Clippers are second in the Western Conference after a fourth straight win.
James Harden scored 50 or more points for a second game - his 54 contained 10 three pointers as the Houston Rockets beat the Orlando Magic 130-107.
The Milwaukee Bucks recorded their 17th win in a row with a 127-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, while the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-110.
Both teams are now tied with for the best record in the NBA this season with 23 wins and three losses.
