LA Lakers: Anthony Davis scores 50 points in 142-125 victory over Minnesota Timberwolves

Davis scored 50 points in his 23rd game for the Lakers

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 50 points as the La Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-125.

Davis scored 20 of his 29 field goal attempts and 10 from 10 from the free throw line to became the third Lakers player this decade after LeBron James and Kobe Bryant to score 50 points.

James added 32 points with 13 assists.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis' performance was "one for the ages" adding it was a "old-school, smash mouth way of getting 50, no threes."

The Lakers boast the best record in the NBA with a 21-3 win-loss record this season.

Davis and James, who scored 39 and 31 points respectively in the 136-113 win over the Portland Traiblazers on Saturday, are the first pair of Lakers team-mates to score 70 points or more in back-to-back games since Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2003.

"It's been fun," said Davis, who joined the Lakers in the summer. "When you have two players who are very selfless and want the best for the other player, it's very easy. I'm looking for him, he's looking for me, and we continue to learn each other and where we like to score the basketball."

Doncic passes Jordan

Luka Doncic scored 27 points with seven rebounds and eight assists in the Dallas Mavericks 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

It was Doncic's 19th straight game recording at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

That saw him pass Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's record of 18 games.