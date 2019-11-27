Great Britain Women handed trip to China for Olympic qualifying

Johannah Leedham-Warner helped Great Britain finish fourth at the EuroBasket tournament in Belgrade in July

Great Britain's women will travel to Foshan, in China, for their Olympic qualifying tournament in February.

Britain, EuroBasket semi-finalists in July, are in a group with China, South Korea and European champions Spain.

Three teams from that group will qualify for the Olympic tournament in Tokyo.

"All the teams in our group are good and all the games will be difficult," said Great Britain's head coach Chema Buceta.

"But we have shown we can beat good teams if we play aggressive defence, wise offence, support each other and are positive."

Although Britain avoided playing Olympic champions the USA, the trip to Foshan will be an enormous strain on the national programme's limited funding.

Full draw:

Group A (Belgrade): Serbia, USA, Nigeria, Mozambique.

Group B (Bourges): France, Australia, Brazil, Puerto Rico.

Group C (Foshan): China, Spain, Great Britain, South Korea.

Group D (Ostend): Belgium, Canada, Japan, Sweden.