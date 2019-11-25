BBL Cup: Holders Lions reach last eight with Surrey win

Brandon Peel is averaging double figures in points and rebounds this season for Lions

London Lions kept alive their hopes of retaining the BBL Cup by beating rivals Surrey Scorchers to claim the last quarter-finals spot.

Brandon Peel scored 25 points and Jason Robinson added 17 and eight assists as London won their last group game 98-87.

The Lions' reward is a quarter-final tie away to Leicester Riders on Friday.

In the WBBL, Sevenoaks Suns continued their unbeaten start to the season with weekend wins at Cardiff and at home to Caledonia in the league.

BBL Cup South (W-L) 1. London Royals (8-2) Q 2. Worcester (6-4) Q 3. Bristol (6-4) Q 4. London Lions (5-5) Q 5. Surrey (3-7) 6. Plymouth (2-8)

Needing to beat Surrey to keep the Scorchers out of the quarter-finals, Lions hit a 14-6 run going into half-time to lead 51-43 at the break.

Peel and Robinson contributed nine of those points and did the same late in the fourth quarter in an 11-0 run that gave London a decisive 19-point lead with fewer than two minutes remaining. Surrey were led by James Hawthorne's 25 points.

"We feel like the knockout stages started early for us," said Lions coach Vince Razaq.

"I'm happy with the adjustments and improvements we're making but we know we are facing a tough and rugged opponent - this could be one of the ties of the tournament."

Lions will not have their new signing, Great Britain forward and former Love Island contestant Ovie Soko, in the line-up for the Leicester tie.

Sevenoaks' weekend wins extended their unbeaten run in the WBBL Championship to 34 games and 21 months.

Cat Carr led the Suns to a 74-59 win at Cardiff with 22 points on Saturday while in Sunday's 78-44 home win against Caledonia, they led the visitors 43-17 at half-time.

Newcastle also won twice at the weekend, 83-68 at Manchester behind 25 points from Georgia Ohrdorf and 82-75 at home to Sheffield Hatters with Mante Kvederaviciute hitting 27 points.

WBBL leaders (W-L) 1. Sevenoaks (6-0) 2. Nottingham (5-1) 3. Leicester (4-1) 4. Newcastle (4-1) 5. Manchester (4-2)

Jasmine Joyner had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Nottingham Wildcats, who stayed in second place before next weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Sevenoaks thanks to a 71-66 win at Essex Rebels.

BBL Cup quarter-finals (single-leg games):

Friday 29 Nov (both games 19:30): Leicester v London Lions, Worcester v Newcastle.

Sunday 1 Dec (both games 16:00): London Royals v Cheshire, Sheffield v Bristol.